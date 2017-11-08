Italian food has well and truly made a comeback of late. Which is A-OK by us.
One restaurant that has consistently turned out marvellous Italian fare is River Cafe. In fact, so iconic is the west London Italian restaurant that this year, it celebrates its 30th year of being around.
To mark the occasion, they've released a new cookbook, River Cafe 30, which brings together 90 really rather excellent dishes. Our faves? Some of the vegetarian offerings.
Because they're nice, the River Cafe folk have shared a few of the book's best veggie recipes with us so you can try and recreate the River Cafe experience at home. Click through for some serious dinner party inspiration...
River Cafe 30, published by Ebury Press, is out now.