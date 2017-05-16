8 Black Bean Burgers That Are Worth Going Vegetarian For

Burger-lovers don't all have to be meat-lovers. And we're not just talking about subbing in any old frozen veggie or vegan patty here; we're talking about making black bean burgers from scratch this summer. Why? Because black bean burgs are an easy, tasty, and meat-free alternative to one of our favourite cookout staples.
Beans add moist texture to what can be otherwise be a dull, dry, and flavourless patty. They also add a kick of creamy flavour depth that can be complimented by just about any other added ingredients. So take your pick: whether it's sweet potatoes, spicy jalapeños, zesty spices and herbs, or even just a bit of your favourite grains — we've got those recipes and more ahead. Now all you need to do is line up your favourite buns and craft condiments.