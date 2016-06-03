You’ll get invited to an average of 3.5 BBQs this summer. Similarly to parties around Christmas, after the second, things will begin to taste tedious. If you’re thinking of hosting one – don't be lured into your supermarket’s trap of cheap sausages, baps and own-brand brown sauce. There is simply no space for that on your local park's allocated BBQ area. And don’t leave the vegetarians with sad bowls of couscous.



Ahead are six recipes that celebrate summer’s best kept BBQ secrets. It includes a barbecued cocktail – to introduce to your guests to the fact that you’ve stepped up your game – and a sweet barbecued dessert to finish. Each recipe is bold enough to serve on its own, which is easier than trying to fit multiple things on the grill at different intervals. Buy the produce from your local market by the bowl and in bulk if it’s a big crowd.

