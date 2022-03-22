Plant-Powered Lashes & Other Tips For Refreshing Your Makeup This Spring

With 2022 in full swing, you may have left your beauty resolutions in the dust (it’s okay, it happens to the best of us). However the arrival of spring is the perfect second chance to give your makeup bag a little refresh.
The change in weather often leads to lighter, brighter makeup choices and a reevaluation of what we want from our products. And when it comes to beauty, that could mean greater efficacy, natural ingredients or a better alignment to your life values.
Urban Decay is making it easier than ever to make planet-conscious beauty choices. Bestsellers like the Stay Naked Foundation and All Nighter Setting Spray, and now the Wild Lash Mascara and Wild Greens Eye Palette, all boast vegan-friendly formulas (meaning they don't contain animal-derived ingredients or byproducts).
Whether you’re already living a vegan lifestyle or totally green to it all, the season of newness couldn’t be a better time to refresh your routine and embrace v-friendly products.