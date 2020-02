Is It ‘Right’ For Vegans To Eat In Fast Food Restaurants?

My choices place me in the 14% of UK people who follow a 'flexitarian' diet . According to the Vegetarian Society , 2-3% of the country are veggie, while the Vegan Society says that 1.16% are vegan (though numbers have scaled hugely recently, from 276,000 in 2016 to 600,000 in 2019). Within these dietary signposts, there are now many different roads for people to follow: you could be a dietary vegan ('following a plant-based diet' in the modern parlance). You could be vegan or vegetarian as a stand against a livestock industry that generates 18% of the world’s greenhouse gases. You might love sashimi too much to quit fish and be pescatarian like 4% of the UK population. You could be cutting down on meat because the World Health Organization classifies processed foods like bacon as a Group 1 carcinogen or you might be an ethical vegan, like Jordi Casamitjana."It's inevitable that when anything becomes mainstream it becomes more subcategorised," Jordi tells me shortly after his historic case. "The term 'ethical' added in front of vegan was a needed reaction to non-vegans defining themselves as vegan when they only adhered to one aspect (the diet). It is my hope that in the future all those who define themselves as 'vegan' will be 'ethical vegan' so the adjective will no longer be needed."Jordi and the Vegan Society tell me they broadly support vegans eating vegan-friendly products in fast food chains, but some members of the community have differing opinions. In a terse Metro article from 2019, activist and journalist Chas Newkey-Burden writes: "Vegans aren’t changing the world by buying plant-based products from big chains, they’re just making animal slaughterers even richer." He goes on to take a pop at neo-vegan culture, postulating that "as veganism becomes increasingly trendy ... a lot of vegans are secretly 'vegan for the trendiness' or 'vegan for the consumerism'."The Vegan Society tells me: "The vegan community is divided on whether it is appropriate for vegans to buy products from companies that otherwise specialise in meat products." They encourage harmony though, saying that Jordi’s ruling should "not be considered to have created a two-tier system of veganism. When 99% of the population of the UK is not vegan, it is unhelpful for vegans to argue about these issues instead of modelling what they feel is best practice and hoping to inspire others to join them."