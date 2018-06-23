Heavenly Vegan BBQ Recipes For The Newly Converted

So it’s your first year as a vegan. Firstly, well done on your valiant planet-saving and complete avoidance of animal cruelty. Secondly though, can we talk about BBQ season? If you’ve spent previous summers enthusiastically chowing down on hunks of meat, there's a chance you could be starting to feel rather nonplussed right now as the warm weather continues and BBQ after BBQ invite comes in.
But with even omnivores opting increasingly for plant-based meals these days, the supermarket aisles are your oyster when it comes to meat-free munching, even for BBQs, as there are so many decent products out there for veggies and vegans. Here are a few of our current favourite things to put on the outdoor grill.