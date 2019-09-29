These Are the Baby Names That Have Fallen Out Of Fashion

Even if you don't feel remotely broody, there's something strangely fascinating about baby names. Maybe it's got something to do with the fact that, for better or worse, our names really can affect the way we're perceived by other people. For example, this became a major talking point on Twitter earlier this week.
"My first name is Donald. I feel your pain," one person tweeted in response.
So it's interesting to read a new report which claims to reveal "the most unpopular baby names" in the UK. Parenting website ChannelMum.com compiled the list by analysing Office for National Statistics (ONS) data and identifying once-popular baby names that are now given to fewer than one child a week.
Perhaps surprisingly given the enduring popularity of Friends, the beloved show which recently celebrated its 25th birthday, the names Chandler, Monica and Ross all make the list. Another name made famous by a character in a '90s sitcom, Niles, also appears.
Perhaps less surprisingly, the name Piers appears to have fallen out of fashion pretty dramatically. Who could possibly begin to speculate why?
Check out the full lists below.
"Least popular" names traditionally given to girls:
Isis
Tammy
Justine
Tracy
Norma
Carol
Leoni / Leigh
Marlene
Donna
Reese
Rowena
Kelly
Carly
Monica
Ashley
Least popular names traditionally given to boys:
Jeff/Geoff
Melvyn
Graeme
Piers
Greg
Ken
Clive
Chandler
Niles
Kirk
Ainsley
McCauley
Brett
Grant
Ross
ChannelMum.com's SJ Strum said in response to the results: "It's a lesson to modern parents that naming your child after the latest trend or popular TV show could see a swift decline in that name being one you'll love forever.
"However, what goes down must come up. Highly unpopular baby names are often chosen by hipster parents as these mums and dads seek out a unique name which will make their child stand out in real life and increasingly online."
