8 Underwater Sex Tips You Should Know Before You, Um, Dive In

For many people, having sex underwater is a major bucket list item. And it usually seems like a pretty great idea during the summer, particularly during a holiday: It’s hot out, you’re probably near a body of water, and if you are, there’s a decent chance you’re half-naked already. It can feel like a rush, too, since having sex in a new place breaks you out of your usual routine.
“Water is primal for us,” says Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland and co-author of Moregasm: Babeland’s Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex. “Sex in water can feel adventurous, [and it’s] a way to mix it up and break out of a rut. In a lake or ocean, there’s an element of exhibitionism and the risk of getting caught that makes it exciting for some people.”
If you're looking to take things out of the bedroom and give underwater sex a try, here’s what you need to know, whether you’re in a hot tub, ocean, pool, lake, or bathtub.