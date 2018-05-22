It can't be Crème de la Mer and Chanel No. 5 every day, ladies. And, you know what? It doesn't need to be. Between Boots, Superdrug, and countless other chemists and local shops, there are must-have beauty essentials lurking right under your nose. What's more, they won't break the bank or force you to live off the £3 meal deal to compensate.
According to London's leading beauty vloggers, these drugstore buys perform just as well as the pricey swag you might find in the beauty hall at Selfridges or Harvey Nichols. There's no shame in splurging once in a while, or spending half a day's wages on, say, a bottle of limited-edition luxury fragrance. There's also no shame in paying less money where you can and fleshing out your beauty arsenal with budget products that work wonders. You do you.
Need a little shopping-basket motivation? Seek out these staples recommended by the best of the British beauty bunch.