According to London's leading beauty vloggers, these drugstore buys perform just as well as the pricey swag you might find in the beauty hall at Selfridges or Harvey Nichols. There's no shame in splurging once in a while, or spending half a day's wages on, say, a bottle of limited-edition luxury fragrance. There's also no shame in paying less money where you can and fleshing out your beauty arsenal with budget products that work wonders. You do you.