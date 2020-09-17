I Copied Dua Lipa’s Two-Toned Hair & Love The Results

Thais Xabu, the star of Hair Me Out's latest episode, is no newbie to changing up her hair. Xabu, who moved to Los Angeles from Brazil four years ago, experimented with vibrant colours as a teen but took a hiatus in recent years. "I grew up in Brazil, and I used to change my hair a lot," she says. "Since I moved to America four years ago, I haven't changed that much because it's too complicated to keep up with, but now I'm ready for some change."
Inspired by Dua Lipa and Brittany Xavier, Xabu decided on bold two-toned hair — a throwback to a similar look she rocked when she was younger. "Twelve years later, I want to see how this will look on me," she tells us, adding that she wanted the style to be more refined this time.
Together master colourist Dell Miller at Spoke & Weal Los Angeles and hairstylist Lindsay Victoria transformed Xabu's hair. Victoria trimmed her client's ends, while Miller created symmetrical blonde money-piece highlights that framed her face. To further enhance the two-toned colour and make the blonde pop, Miller also applied a dark gloss throughout Xabu's hair. "I feel more mature. It has a fun attitude," she said of her final look. Click play to see her entire transformation.