2017 really is the year of turmeric. And the superfood du jour truly is a versatile beast, worming its way into everything from face masks to juices to curries.
As well as providing a spicy zing to edibles, turmeric is a common ingredient in South Asian medicine because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Ever the pioneers with food trends, Whole Foods Market has been quick to stock a whole host of turmeric-flavoured products to give you a health boost. These are some of our favourites.