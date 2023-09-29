7 R29 Staffers Tried Trinny London’s New Foundation & Were Blown Away

“As a beauty writer, I’m lucky enough to try a lot of new products. But one brand I can’t seem to keep stock of is Trinny London, as friends, family and even the postman at this point all seem to snatch it from me as soon as the parcel arrives. After trying this foundation, I know it’s another item everyone is going to fall for. Just like the BFF All Day, it comes in a handy pump that’s easy to apply even when on-the-go. Personally, I prefer to use a foundation brush over my fingers as I find it lends a more even coverage. This foundation is light enough to still look like skin. It instantly evened out my skin tone, reduced redness on my chin and cheeks and even helped neutralise my under eye circles (just slightly). It’s meant to be matte in finish, but as you can see, it still has a slight sheen. I loved the 'real' skin look, and impressively (as the name suggests), it really did last all day. In terms of feel, it’s incredibly lightweight; no greasy, sticky or drying textures here. I would say the rose shade is a little more pink than I would’ve liked, so I’ll be picking up 'Soft Shell' next time.”