7 R29 Staffers Tried Trinny London’s New Foundation & Were Blown Away

Since founding Trinny London back in 2017, Trinny Woodhall has brought quality beauty products to both longtime Trinny and Susannah fans (yes, she’s that Trinny) and a host of new faces. In fact, the beauty brand seems to span multiple generations. The stackable pots of makeup (think: Eye 2 Eye eyeshadows, Miracle Blur line filler and Lip 2 Cheek colour), as well as viral BFF Eye concealer and BFF SPF 30 Cream, have all racked up impressive reviews online.
We here at R29 are also true Trinny London fans. Having tried almost the entire range, we made a strong case for the See The Light Moisturiser SPF 50 Moisturiser in particular. So when the brand launched a new foundation recently, our R29 editors had to be the first people to try it.
Introducing BFF All Day Foundation, which promises to be breathable, non-cakey, long-lasting and lightweight. Those are grand claims. Before we begin, the foundation actually isn’t quite as new as it says on the brand’s website. In fact, it’s a reimagined formula of the old BFF Rebalance Serum Foundation and now available in 18 shades. Now included in the formula is vitamin B3 (also known as niacinamide), which keeps skin hydrated, and ceramides to help build a healthy skin barrier.
We put it to the test through swimming, sweating and even a steam room to see if it would hold up — and we were seriously impressed.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer & Content Producer
Shade tested: Annie
“Having already tested (and loved) Trinny London’s BFF SPF 30 Cream I had high hopes for BFF All Day, and I was not disappointed. I have to admit, the mattifying aspect of this new product did worry me — I have dry skin that gets even more parched in the summer thanks to hayfever flare ups and constant nose blowing, plus I hate the feeling of being caked in foundation. Luckily, I was proven wrong. The gel-like formula glided onto my skin and blended effortlessly, without clinging to dry patches. I only needed a tiny amount (two pumps was ample) to give my skin light, natural-looking, my-skin-but-better coverage that evened out my skin tone (all the redness from the hayfever) but didn’t cover up my freckles. Even by the end of the day and without any touch ups, my skin still looked great and I didn't experience any creasing or pilling around my eyes, nose or mouth, which is quite the feat during one of the hottest weeks of the year (and on a day running on and off sweaty, packed tubes!) While £40 a pop is more than I would like to pay for foundation, the staying power combined with the look of healthy radiance are swaying me. Plus, I’m intrigued as to how the ceramide-packed formula will soothe my skin over time.”
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Loves:
BFF SPF 30 Cream, £39: This is my other OG Trinny London go-to. As someone who hates the feeling of wearing thick foundation, I love how bright and refreshed my skin looks with this on. Plus, it has inbuilt SPF, so makes for an amazing lazy girl option.
BFF Eye, £28: I am an eyebaggy girlie with creases galore. I’m lazy at night and don’t use eye cream, so I struggle to find concealers that don’t cling uncomfortably to my fine lines. BBF Eye is a dream to use. It’s basically a tinted serum that brightens dark circles while cooling and depuffing.
Lash 2 Brow, £28: This is one of the Trinny products I haven’t tried yet, but — as you’ve probably already gathered from my reviews — I am lazy with my skincare and makeup, so when I see a two-in-one product that promises to save me time and space in my makeup bag, I jump.
Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer, Affiliates
Shade tested: Jess
"I'm normally not a big foundation wearer. I'm quite wary of that heavy makeup look, and having cakey-looking skin in photos, but Trinny's BFF All Day Foundation is built different. The formula, rich in hydrating ingredients such as pro-ceramide and vitamin B3, offers medium coverage without drying my skin out. It feels like a tinted moisturiser in that my skin can still breathe, but with a much more pigmented and matte finish. Just one generous pump is enough to subtly hide my blemishes, and I often skip my concealer when I have this foundation on. The brand offers 18 shades, and a handy online quiz is available to help you figure out the best shade for your skin. I got matched with 'Jess', a medium honey shade, and it's pretty much spot-on. My only critique? I wish the product had built-in SPF, too."
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Loves:
Sheer Shimmer, £24: This tinted lip balm comes in an orange-red that feels so autumnal, and I love any lip product that brings out a shimmery, juicy look.
BFF Eye, £28: On the days I don’t feel like wearing foundation, I’ll put a concealer under my eyes. This serum-concealer hybrid is perfect for that, as it brightens up my under eye area without drying my skin out.
BFF SPF 30 Cream, £39: In the winter I typically go with an SPF 30 as my everyday sunscreen. I’m excited to give this one a try since it contains subtle tint for a quick skin glow up.
Alicia Lansom, Associate Editor
Shade tested: Sophie
“As someone who has recently been on holiday, I was faced with that post-trip panic of realising your paler foundation is no longer going to work. As it turns out, this shade was near-perfect for me as it was light enough to still let my natural glow come through. While it states itself as a matte foundation, the formula was incredibly smooth and non-chalky, almost feeling gel-like. I was really surprised by how much coverage I got from something that didn’t feel heavy, and I enjoyed that it was full of pro-ceramide and vitamin B3 to boost that smoothing effect. I also had a stubborn blemish on my forehead and while it didn’t cover it entirely, it didn’t stick or pill around it, which I really appreciated. After I added powder, bronzer and blush I felt really happy with the look and didn’t feel like my skin was suffocating.”
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Wants To Try:
Lip 2 Cheek, £26: I constantly see Trinny talking about these, and anything that is a two-in-one has me sold. As someone who routinely whacks lipstick on as blush, it would be nice to do this and not panic about breaking out!
Miracle Blur, £26: I suck at using primer, but this looks pretty similar to Smashbox Photo Finish Primer (my OG fave) so I’m interested to give it a go and see if it can get me back in the habit.
Lip Glow, £16: Again, I hate having to use more products than I need to, and I’m constantly ruining a pot of lip balm by smushing it on with a lipstick tinted finger. This lipgloss is already pigmented but doesn’t look sticky, which makes it a winner in my book already.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
Shade tested: Jess
“On the back of my hand, BFF All Day looked just like any other foundation I own — but I can’t speak highly enough of it. It blended so quickly and seamlessly, and the staying power was second to none. It lasted through a five hour car journey and an hour in a swimming pool but the real test was an impromptu visit to a sauna and a steam room. It hardly budged an inch, and that’s without any powder or setting spray. The finish is supposed to be matte, but on my oily skin (and after a heavy helping of SPF 50) it lent a subtle sheen. At almost £40, it’s one of the more expensive foundations I’ve tried, but it boasts skincare benefits, too. Ceramides soothe and repair dry, rough skin, while vitamin B3 (otherwise known as niacinamide) hydrates and minimises excess oil production. If you want something that doesn’t slip off and takes care of your skin throughout the day, you’ll really like this. One or two small pumps is more than enough.”
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Loves:
See The Light, £45: Like the above foundation, this sunscreen is on the expensive side, but I used it down to the very last drop. It really is undetectable and weightless, so my oily, acne-prone skin loves it.
BFF Eye, £28: Lately, I’ve realised that less is more when it comes to concealer — a product which has the tendency to turn cakey on the skin and collect in creases. This is lightweight but packed with pigment, so it blurs dark circles without the mask-like effect.
Golden Glow Bronzer, £25: Perhaps it’s TikTok’s obsession with underpainting that has convinced me to ditch powder bronzer in favour of cream. I’m looking forward to getting my hands on this, as it doubles up as an eyeshadow, too.
L’Oréal Blackett, Unbothered UK Editor
Shade tested: Junie
"Oh, I like this foundation! Seriously, I really like it, which means that the BBF All Day Foundation is potentially my new, every-single-day foundation. It competes with all the other skin tints and BB creams in my daily rotation. The creamy consistency feels so light on my skin and manages to both provide necessary coverage and remain sheer. (How?!) The finish is matte but still looks glowy and fresh. (Again, how?!) Out of the 18 shades available, I discovered two that are perfect matches for my winter and summer shades (my skin tone drastically changes after the summer months). The shade 'Junie', described as 'Warm Toffee for Deep Skin' effortlessly blends into my skin, creating an even base that looks like my skin but better (I will likely switch to the shade 'Marina' come October).
For those who prefer a heavy coverage, it’s worth noting that I don’t tend to break out much, and typically have quite even skin, so the BBF’s light to medium coverage allows my skin to show through while adding an extra glow — this foundation is definitely not a mask. For the application, I prepped my skin with Trinny London See The Light SPF 50 Moisturiser and the foundation glided on like a dream. The brand recommends using fingers or a brush, but I used a damp sponge to ensure it was properly blended. I contemplated setting with a powder but decided against it — Trinny London says this foundation is long-wearing and “doesn’t budge” and I will be putting it to the test. While you can certainly wear this foundation on its own, I used a full coverage concealer under my eyes to help minimise my dark circles and added a liquid blush for a touch more life to the overall look. All in all, this foundation is a hit. Highly recommend."
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Wants To Try:
Boost Up, £69: I’ve been impressed with Trinny London skincare so far and I have been looking for a daily vitamin C serum to add to my routine and help even out my skin tone.
BFF Eye, £28: Trinny London reports that 97% of women say this is a concealer which doesn’t crease or sit in fine lines, and I am in desperate need!
Golden Glow Bronzer, £25: I like to keep a glow all year round and this bronzer seems easy to apply. It's a deep rich shade that gives skin an added glow.
Kelly Washington, Social Editor
Shade tested: Izzy
“A foundation that does it all is near-impossible, but I think I’ve just found it. BFF All Day blends effortlessly with medium coverage that you can build up if you please. In my book, the perfect foundation should smooth over any blemishes while allowing your natural complexion to peek and shine through. To my joy, it’s mattifying, which is ideal for my combination skin (I often feel super shiny and not complete without a translucent setting powder). A testament to its super strong staying power, my base lasted a whole day in London’s 32 degree heat, plus a night out (!) 10/10.”
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Wants To Try:
BFF SPF 30 Cream, £39: I love trying new SPFs. Some brands seem to get it so wrong and others so right. I’m curious about this one as it contains skincare ingredients, and starts off white before blending into your skin.
Lip Love, £24: I’m obsessed with shiny lips at the moment, think a thick, hydrating sheen. A good metallic lipstick is next on my list. If Trinny can nail it, I want it!
Miracle Blur, £26: I’m on the hunt for something I can use on the go to reduce shine. This little pot might do the trick.
Lauren Cunningham, Affiliate Contributor
Shade tested: Rose
“As a beauty writer, I’m lucky enough to try a lot of new products. But one brand I can’t seem to keep stock of is Trinny London, as friends, family and even the postman at this point all seem to snatch it from me as soon as the parcel arrives. After trying this foundation, I know it’s another item everyone is going to fall for. Just like the BFF All Day, it comes in a handy pump that’s easy to apply even when on-the-go. Personally, I prefer to use a foundation brush over my fingers as I find it lends a more even coverage. This foundation is light enough to still look like skin. It instantly evened out my skin tone, reduced redness on my chin and cheeks and even helped neutralise my under eye circles (just slightly). It’s meant to be matte in finish, but as you can see, it still has a slight sheen. I loved the 'real' skin look, and impressively (as the name suggests), it really did last all day. In terms of feel, it’s incredibly lightweight; no greasy, sticky or drying textures here. I would say the rose shade is a little more pink than I would’ve liked, so I’ll be picking up 'Soft Shell' next time.”
3 Other Trinny Products This Editor Loves:
See The Light, £45: I’ve already raved about this sunscreen, praising it’s two-in-one sun protecting and moisturising abilities which you can read more about here.
Boost Up, £69: Vitamin C serums are one of my desert island beauty buys and this product is one of my favourites. It is pretty potent, so best for those well-versed in vitamin C serums, but if you fall into this camp, I’m sure you’ll see a difference.
Eye 2 Eye, £18: As far as shimmery eyeshadows go, this is one of the best in my opinion. It's easy to apply, pretty pigmented and comes in a huge range of colours for every occasion.