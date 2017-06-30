This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Fly

There's something to be said about the woman who still dresses to the nines at the airport. She's elegant, she's evolved, and she respects the glamour of travel — but doesn't she also limp the entire half-mile trek to the end of the terminal? We understand that there's no reason to wear your Sunday hangover clothes when you're out in public; we're all for putting in a little effort. The outfit you wear on the plane is also the first thing you'll wear at your destination, after all, so your first impression's at stake. But, if your clothes prevent you from getting past security swiftly, booking it to your gate, and sitting comfortably for your three- or 13-hour flight, you've got to rethink.