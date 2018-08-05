A Locals' Guide To Istanbul, By The Sisters Behind This Season's It Bag

When you want to go out, no matter what your mood, you can find a spot in the Arnavutköy and Karaköy areas. They both have so many cool bars and clubs that you can dance to good music in, from pop and jazz to R&B and house. Lucca (a secret spot not known by many people) and Back Bar both play nu-jazz and lounge, and have delicious food and fresh cocktails. If you are not in the mood to dance, head to Rakı&Fish – they have a rooftop bar and fresh seafood.