Transgender Women Swipe Right Twice As Often (And Still Get Fewer Dates)

The trans women community, for example, is a space where trans women who use HER can talk about how hard it is to date cis people, as well as share tips for when things get awkward. It's been so successful, Gutterman says, that the app decided to launch two new communities: one for transgender men and one for non-binary folk. While the data shows that transgender women have the hardest time on dating apps (at least in terms of right and left swipes), trans men and non-binary people struggle, too. On HER, transgender men are reported more often than people of any other gender. It's clear to HER, that trans and gender non-conforming people need a space of their own, even on a queer app. "A lot of gay men and lesbian woman don't understand trans people," Billie Lee says. "We are kind of all under the same umbrella of the community, but we definitely have a distance there."