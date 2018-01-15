I Want To Support My Trans Best Friend — But I'm Not Sure How!

When you’re talking pronouns, it’s integral that you also ask your friend how they wish to be referred to in public, since "people may choose to progressively disclose in some circles, yet not others,” adds Micah. Unless you were explicitly told otherwise, it is not your place to disclose someone’s trans* status to anyone, ever. Ever. Doing so is not only disrespectful but also potentially dangerous. But, if someone knows about your friend’s transition and continues to use the wrong name or pronouns, step up to the plate and call that shit out. Correct the mistake, even if your trans* friend wasn’t around to hear it. Use your power and privilege to create a safer space for all trans* people, not only for your friend.