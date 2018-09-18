How To Know When You're Ready To Start Dating Again After A Breakup

"A person could want to date, but actually not be ready," Dr. Carmichael says. With everyone telling you to get back out there, it's easy to start dating again before you should. So Dr. Carmichael suggests taking at least enough time to think about what happened in your last relationship, and whether or not it's a pattern that you tend to repeat. "Some people get into the same relationships over and over again," she says. "They always overextend themselves or they don't know how to respect themselves in dating." So it can be helpful to find a relationship therapist or read a dating book that can help you recognise those patterns before you start dating again.