Coming up with an opening line on a dating app can sometimes be much more intimidating than coming up with one to use IRL. Sure, you can take the time to think about what you say, therefore minimising the opportunity for full-blown humiliation. But, you're also one message in a clogged inbox on a single app on this person's phone. Who knows how many messages they get, or how many apps they're on? You've got to stand out.
Is it impossible, though? Hardly! Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of opening lines that all but guarantee a response back. Use one of these, and you'll be set apart from the crowd like the cool, unique, shining star you actually are.