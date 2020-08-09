This Is How One Lush Store Took A Stand Against Transphobia

A Lush store in Edinburgh took a stand against hateful discrimination this week after telling customers it had been "targeted by a transphobic group".
According to Edinburgh Live, the store on Princes Street in central Edinburgh had been stickered with a "keep prisons single sex" message.
The stickers are understood to have been put there by a local group of "gender critical feminists" who don't believe that trans women should be incarcerated alongside cis women.
On Sunday, this group had gathered in central Edinburgh holding "I Love JK Rowling" signs, presumably in a show of support for the Harry Potter author's recent transphobic comments.
The store responded by placing a sign in its window which read: "Please don't enter with signs of Covid-19, racism, homophobia, sexism or transphobia".
In a Facebook post which has since been deleted, the store told customers: “Anyone passing our store this morning you may have seen that our store front had been targeted by a transphobic group, because of this we have a new window graphic. Our store is a space for compassion and respect for all, and we will not condone or support acts of hate."
“If you are showing signs of Covid-19 please follow government guidelines to isolate and get tested,” it added. “If you are showing signs of any of racism, homophobia, sexism or transphobia, we recommend you isolate and educate yourself.”
The store's response has been widely praised on social media while also, sadly but predictably, attracting some transphobic responses as well.
