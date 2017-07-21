What do you think are the biggest flaws within the fashion industry that make it so difficult for young, independent talent to prosper?

Confidence and contacts! Let’s be real – nepotism is a fact of life. When trying to make a start with nobody in your corner, you tend to hang around the sidelines, waiting to get picked and often never getting picked at all. The class barrier is another big divider that isn’t spoken about much. I grew up in Tottenham, in a council flat around ‘bad crowds’. My life experiences were very different to all the people I worked around and that within itself can cause a lot of anxiety and internal pressure.