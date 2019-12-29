Caffeine Nation: This Exciting Coffee App Is Coming To The UK

An app that's been called "Deliveroo for coffee" is launching in London next month.
COFE, which bills itself as an "online coffee marketplace", and promises to make ordering coffee "fast and efficient", allows users to pre-order their latte or Americano before they arrive at their favourite coffee shop.
Chains including Starbucks and Costa already have similar apps, but COFE allows users to pre-order from a range of different chains and boutique coffee shops in their local area.
COFE has already launched in Kuwait and the UAE, where coffee brands including Costa Coffee and Nespresso are available on the app.
According to the i paper, COFE will begin trialling its app in London in January before launching officially in April. Nearly 40 coffee shops in the capital have already signed up for the early trials, though sadly they haven't been named yet.
“There’s nothing like it in the world,” COFE's founder-CEO Ali Al Ebrahim told the i paper. “Instead of 30 different apps, why not download one app for 30 different brands?”
According to the latest statistics, the average person in the UK buys three takeaway coffees per week, which amounts to a spend of around £300 a year. Mr El Ebrahim called London the “gateway for the international market” as far as the app is concerned.
At present, Costa is the UK's biggest coffee chain with more than 2,000 outlets across the country. Starbucks is second with nearly 900 outlets, followed by Caffe Nero with around 650.
