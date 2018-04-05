A Fashion Designer's Guide to Tel Aviv

​Tel Aviv is a beautiful rarity with a look and feel that makes it unlike any other city in the world. ​The micro-metropolis on the Mediterranean has a special place in my heart, first and foremost because it's home, but also because it's complex: It's been influenced by both Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cultures, and the blending of the two make Tel Aviv an inspiring and interesting place to visit and explore. With its location on the crux between Africa, Asia, and Europe, you can easily travel to and from it, absorb influences abroad, and return home with new ideas that are easily implemented into its cultural fabric.