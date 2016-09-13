The Best Tasting Menus In London

Alice Tate
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Hakkasan.
So you finally decide on a restaurant to eat at for dinner — that’s the first hurdle — then you’re faced with deciding what to pick off the menu. Struggles. Especially when you’re dining with someone who doesn’t favour the whole sharing thing. But hey, that’s what tasting menus are for! Smaller plates of lots of dishes, and obligatory dessert? Winning! And not only do you get to explore more of the menu with a tasting menu but they’re usually a better deal too. Five courses for £38? Sold. Read on for our pick of the very best tasting menus in London – all under £70. We’re talking more bang and plenty more deliciousness for your buck.

More from Food & Drinks