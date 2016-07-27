Hot weather doesn't have a reputation for being particularly easy on the old wardrobe. Our tea dresses are exhausted, and if we have to wheel out that trusty wedding-reception maxi-dress one more time, people will start to talk.
We'd like to put forward the case for the summer suit. Not workwear, not quite Friday night wear either, but ideal British Summer wear. Why? Well, tailoring in fruity pantones covers your ass for weddings, christenings, birthdays, BBQs... you get the picture. And, it's a total BOGOF – you can wear a blazer with Levi's and loafers later in the year, and suit trousers and a crop-top to your best mate's birthday.
Not sure where to start? With our edit of the best starburst suits up for grabs online. Suits you sir.
