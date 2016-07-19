14 Insta Girls Whose Summer Style We Want To Steal

There's only so many times you can rotate a handful of T-shirts and alternate between denim shorts and your favourite midi skirt before you start praying for autumn again and the endless outfit options thanks to layering. If like us, you're feeling a little uninspired by your summer wardrobe (and we're only really a few days into the sunny season) follow the lead of some of the most standout style stars on our social media feeds.



Whether you need some new ideas on how to do denim or some tips for summer accessories, the girls ahead will help you see your wardrobe in a whole new light and inspire you to wear your existing clothing in different ways. E.g. try wearing your favourite spaghetti-strap dress over a trusty old T-shirt and finish off with strappy sandals a la Gala Gonzalez. Notepad and pen at the ready...