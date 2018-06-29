The Long-Wear Makeup Our Editors Will Be Wearing All Summer

There are plenty of ways to keep your makeup on all day — some of which you've probably tried (like a dusting of setting powder) and some that are a bit more unusual (powdering your face like a doughnut and plunging head first into a bucket of ice water). But no matter how you choose to set your face, none of these things do much if you don't start with products designed to cling to your complexion in the first place.
As temperatures skyrocket and humidity spikes, we find ourselves reaching for products that'll keep up, like waterproof finds that last anywhere from eight to 12 hours on the most sweltering day. Of course, not all products that claim to stay in place actually do. To help, our editors are sharing the products that we swear by for the most humid days ahead.
Click ahead for the long-wear products our editors will be wearing all summer.