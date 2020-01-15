The refreshing, funny and brilliant look at the politics of black girls dating the 'woke white guy' that the world needs right now is found in Reid's observation that allyship is crucial and yet complex. Having a white boyfriend who's at ease with saying the n-word (albeit in reference to what someone else had said) will never feel comfortable, no matter how many black girlfriends he's had or how angry he gets about racial prejudice. His earnestness mightn't combat the steady learnings both of you need to go through to arrive at the relationship sweet spot. It's made all the more tricky by the context in which Emira and Kelley are brought together. It doesn't make it impossible, it just makes it messy and truthful to a scenario that feels almost too pertinent to the world we live in right now.