Getting good sleep is everyone's goal — but it's not as easy as it once was to just drift off to dreamland. Anyone who's had trouble falling asleep knows that's the truth, but as Arianna Huffington points out in her book, The Sleep Revolution, certain things about the modern woman's life — our technology addiction coupled with our super-busy schedules — make it especially difficult.
In fact, a recent survey from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that some 30% of adults today sleep less than the recommended seven hours a night. Obviously, not sleeping well can ruin your mood and make you feel pretty crappy the next day, but chronically not getting enough sleep has also been linked to an increased risk for a variety of health problems, from diabetes to depression.
The best way to get enough every night is to develop a routine that helps you settle down. Experts often recommend things like going to bed at the same time every night or limiting your caffeine, but in the context of our busy lives, many of us need more than the basics. Plus, what works for one person may not work for others.
So, with that in mind, we chatted with nine super-successful women to ask how they really wind down after a busy day. Whether it's a no-tech rule, a beauty product, or simply a scent, these tricks could help you wake up refreshed.