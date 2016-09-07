10 Breakfast Routines From Successful Women

Caroline Biggs
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Lo Bosworth.
Let’s break down breakfast, shall we? Definitively, it’s “the first meal of the day.” Arguably, it’s the most important. And personally, it’s not on my radar unless it’s after noon and/or covered in hollandaise.

My point: Whether it’s coffee or Cap’n Crunch, we’re all doing it. Even when we’re not calling it breakfast, we all start our day somehow. It’s a routine, more than anything: wake up, get out of bed, and eventually consume something. It’s actually kind of unifying, if you think about it — unless, of course, you choose not to.

So how do the most accomplished women of our generation start their days? From a congresswoman to an Olympic fencer to a financial expert at Google, we asked some extremely successful (and super-cool) young women to share their breakfast routines. Find out how they get going each morning, ahead.

More from Food & Drinks