Meghan Markle Is Leading 2018's Biggest Hair Trend

With all due respect to Blair Waldorf, the reign of polished hair accessories is over. Today's diamond clips and barrettes are just as regal — only now they're styled in loose, undone, I-don't-give-a-shit texture. And Meghan Markle, with her breathtaking filigree tiara and purposefully messy bun, is leading the pack.
Once the status symbol of the prim and proper, hair accessories officially belong to the cool girls of 2018. And we're seeing them everywhere, from the red carpet to the runway. Click ahead for our favourite ways to wear the trend.