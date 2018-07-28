Story from Fashion

Get The Look: Style Inspired By The Hottest Women In Music

Kara Kia
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Kali Úchis, Princess Nokia and Tommy Genesis are a few names you might have heard of. These twentysomething creatives, hailing from London, New York, Virginia and Vancouver, are steadily dominating their genres of hip-hop, rap and R&B.
Each with their own distinct sound, they represent the new wave of vocalists leading the Instagram generation. Smith and Úchis create moody, nostalgic music reminiscent of '90s R&B, while Nokia, Simz and Genesis are forging their paths in the male-dominated world of rap and hip-hop.
While their tracks are undoubtedly influential, it's their personal style that draws us beyond the music. From bandanas to bling, trousers, co-ords and plaid, we've zoned in on a key element of the aesthetics that make these women as Instagrammable as they are pitch-perfect. Click through to find out what makes up their style DNA, and where to buy their pieces.
Related Stories
Meet Kali Uchis, One Of 2018’s Buzziest Artists
What R29 Wore On The Hottest Day Of The Year
Trashy-Cute Mini Bags & Accessories

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series