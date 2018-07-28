Get The Look: Style Inspired By The Hottest Women In Music

Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Kali Úchis, Princess Nokia and Tommy Genesis are a few names you might have heard of. These twentysomething creatives, hailing from London, New York, Virginia and Vancouver, are steadily dominating their genres of hip-hop, rap and R&B.
Each with their own distinct sound, they represent the new wave of vocalists leading the Instagram generation. Smith and Úchis create moody, nostalgic music reminiscent of '90s R&B, while Nokia, Simz and Genesis are forging their paths in the male-dominated world of rap and hip-hop.
While their tracks are undoubtedly influential, it's their personal style that draws us beyond the music. From bandanas to bling, trousers, co-ords and plaid, we've zoned in on a key element of the aesthetics that make these women as Instagrammable as they are pitch-perfect. Click through to find out what makes up their style DNA, and where to buy their pieces.