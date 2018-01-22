Story from Entertainment

The Wireless Festival Lineup With The Men Removed is Shocking

Natalie Gil
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.
Cardi B
Music festival lineups are notoriously male-dominated – so much so that we've become used to seeing mocked-up posters with the male artists' names blanked out.
Nevertheless, it's still shocking when a festival really misses the mark and hardly includes any women on the bill.
The latest festival facing criticism? Wireless, taking place in London's Finsbury Park from 6th-8th July, released its lineup today and just three of the acts announced so far are women.
There are no women performing at all on the Saturday. The depressing revelation was highlighted on Twitter by Luke Bailey.
Among the big male names due to play the festival are headliners J.Cole, Stormzy and DJ Khaled, as well as the likes of Wiley, Partynextdoor, Migos, J Hus, Giggs and Rae Sremmurd, while the only women are Mabel, Cardi B and Lisa Mercedez.
Advertisement
The festival also came in for heat last year when just five of its acts were either solo women or included women: Zara Larsson, Noname, Stefflon Don and Yuna, with The Age of L.U.N.A., which has a female member, Daniella Thomas.
Many people criticised this year's lineup on social media, with some highlighting various artists that would have been great additions to the festival. One woman on Twitter, @moya_lm, said she was disappointed because British women in particular are "fucking killing the genres Wireless represents".
"Also note lack of queer and nb or trans artists. I'm MAD u know, i thought maybe, just maybe this summer might show a little movement," she added.
"It's the fans who are getting screwed over. We're missing out some of the best musicians out there and instead getting... French Montana," she continued, pointing out that Ray BLK, Raye, Little Simz, H.E.R, Kehlani and Kali Uchis were absent from the list, while others said they'd also liked to have seen Stefflon Don and IAMDDB. (Ray BLK has since tweeted that she was asked to perform but declined.)
Aside from the glaring lack of women on board, though, many praised the lineup as the best in recent years.
Read These Next
Coachella Organisers Are Launching A New London Festival In 2018
The Incredible Way Glastonbury Organisers Supported A Sexual Assault Survivor
The Real Reason This Music Festival Has Banned All Men
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series