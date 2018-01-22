The Wireless Festival Lineup With The Men Removed is Shocking

Wireless festival without the men is... not great pic.twitter.com/BrsxY7jYbi— Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) January 22, 2018
Women - especially British women - are fucking killing the genres Wireless represents. Yet nowhere to be seen. Also note lack of queer and nb or trans artists. I'm MAD u know, i thought maybe, just maybe this summer might show a little movement.— cardio b ? (@moya_lm) January 22, 2018
Sooooo did no women make good enough music last year to be blessed with a headline spot at wireless? Or even a spot on the poster at all.... seems odd @WirelessFest ??— GrAy CloUd (@wolfganggray) January 22, 2018
Only 3 female acts on the wireless lineup ?... been so many amazing records/projects out from women last year a well ??♀️— Lily Mckenzie (@LilyMckenzie) January 22, 2018
Wireless have released this year’s lineup and there’s only 3 women (out of 42) on the lineup so far. Thoughts? ?— Belles Network (@BellesNetwork) January 22, 2018
imagine the scenes when cardi b drops bodak yellow @ wireless every single women in the crowd getting all types of gassed— el ? (@eleanorcheatle) January 22, 2018
This is the best line up wireless has had since 2013/2014 but yeah where are the women— ✨ (@kayahhazell) January 22, 2018
The strongest first announcement I've seen at wireless, besides that.— Tobi Oke (@TefTobz) January 22, 2018