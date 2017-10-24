Coachella Organisers Are Launching A New London Festival In 2018

Music festivals are a highlight of the summer for many of us – and in London in particular, there are a fair few to choose from, depending on your music taste. Now, we can add another to the list: All Points East is a brand new festival launching in May 2018.
From the organisers behind Coachella, the 10-day event will take place in east London's Victoria Park between 25th May and 3rd June, reported the Guardian. Sadly, it means Field Day and Lovebox won't be happening in the Hackney park next year, but we're already reassured by the cracking lineup.
All Points East will open with a three-day festival headlined by moody Londoners The xx on one night and two other unannounced acts, and will close with three standalone concerts: The National, supported by the War On Drugs, Future Islands and Warpaint, according to reports.
It will be free to enter the festival site in the intervening four days and there will be an outdoor cinema and various comedy and food events.
Organisers AEG, which puts on British Summer Time in Hyde Park, and Goldenvoice, which is behind Coachella and FYF Fest in California, beat competition from Field Day and Lovebox to win the right to host the event in Victoria Park. While Field Day recently announced it will be moving elsewhere in 2018, Lovebox hasn't yet announced a festival for next year.
Tickets for All Points East go on sale on Friday 27th October. Smartphone, laptop and PC screens at the ready.
