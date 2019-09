Weekends are meant for relaxation, exploration, education and recreation but in actuality, I spent the majority of winter and early spring huddled at home watching Netflix. If I did venture out of the house it was to my Book Club around the corner at a friend's place or the occasional dinner party.Now that the warm weather has finally returned (praise be!) we're fondly reminded of all the exciting things London has to offer, from picnics in the park, countless exhibitions and outdoor cinemas, to open-air theatres, street food festivals, brilliant bars, and the best shopping in the world.I’m looking forward to a (hopefully) long and varied summer in London – though let’s be honest, the British sunshine only sticks around for a fortnight at best, so I'll be adding transitional pieces, including must-haves from the Coach 1941 Pre-Fall Collection as the perfect wardrobe bridge for summer days that mysteriously transform into chilly evenings.With that said, here are some of the things I like to pack into summer weekends for full sun exposure (if we’re lucky) and good times guaranteed.Gift-wise I’m not really into flowers (I prefer jewellery and shoes!) but a trip to a flowermarket or florist is a definite mood-lifter on a weekend morning. It may not be the best for hayfever but I love the vibrant colours, often get inspiration for work and adore the general lively atmosphere. As the highstreets become overrun with franchises and the demise of independent stores continues, I relish the bustle and energy of flower stalls, food stands and vintage markets that really encapsulate the dynamism of London.