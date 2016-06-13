Weekends are meant for relaxation, exploration, education and recreation but in actuality, I spent the majority of winter and early spring huddled at home watching Netflix. If I did venture out of the house it was to my Book Club around the corner at a friend's place or the occasional dinner party.
Now that the warm weather has finally returned (praise be!) we're fondly reminded of all the exciting things London has to offer, from picnics in the park, countless exhibitions and outdoor cinemas, to open-air theatres, street food festivals, brilliant bars, and the best shopping in the world.
I’m looking forward to a (hopefully) long and varied summer in London – though let’s be honest, the British sunshine only sticks around for a fortnight at best, so I'll be adding transitional pieces, including must-haves from the Coach 1941 Pre-Fall Collection as the perfect wardrobe bridge for summer days that mysteriously transform into chilly evenings.
With that said, here are some of the things I like to pack into summer weekends for full sun exposure (if we’re lucky) and good times guaranteed.
The early bird catches the worm... or the best bouquet at the market
Gift-wise I’m not really into flowers (I prefer jewellery and shoes!) but a trip to a flowermarket or florist is a definite mood-lifter on a weekend morning. It may not be the best for hayfever but I love the vibrant colours, often get inspiration for work and adore the general lively atmosphere. As the highstreets become overrun with franchises and the demise of independent stores continues, I relish the bustle and energy of flower stalls, food stands and vintage markets that really encapsulate the dynamism of London.
How do you like your eggs in the morning?
Brits love to Brunch. And in that sense, I’m bloody British. The quickest way to get me up and out of bed on the weekend is the promise of a big breakfast and if my incredibly patient boyfriend hasn’t coerced me out of bed and into the kitchen with some avocado on toast and scrambled eggs then we normally head out to Chatsworth Road, Broadway Market or The Richmond for brunch or lunch. I love the ambience there, the food is superb and we always run into friends.
The perfect manicure to polish off your look
There’s something very therapeutic about getting your nails done. Though I’m a fashion & beauty editor and therefore naturally interested in looking reasonably presentable, my nails don’t get much TLC. Heading to WAH gives me 20 minutes to relax and catch up with the lovely girls there. It’s a great place to people watch on Kingsland Road too and offers the most creative, personalised manicure in town.
Dinner dates
After brunch, dinner is another of my favourite pastimes and I’m slowly but surely eating my way around London. A few years ago, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings would consist of drinks at friends', then on to a bar, then off out until ridiculous o’clock, but now I’m more content catching up with friends at dinner rather than on the dance floor. I can often be found at Hoi Polloi for dinner followed by drinks at the Ace Hotel.
