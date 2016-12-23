Next-Level Stuffing Recipes For All Your Holiday Meals

Turkey, schmurkey. We all know who the real stars of the holidays are: The sides. And maybe it's just because we only get to eat it one week out of the year, but our favourite may very well be stuffing. Bread-y, warm, and full of fall flavours — it's the ultimate comfort food.
Need some inspiration for your own holiday meals? We've found some of the best stuffing recipes on the Web from traditional to modern and inventive.
Need some inspiration for your own holiday meals? We've found some of the best stuffing recipes on the Web from traditional to modern and inventive.