My mum swore it'd happen to me someday. In 2007, I was showing off my latest find: £10 jeggings from Forever 21. They were super-stretchy, low-waisted skinnies that tucked perfectly into my vintage riding boots. And, with my drapey jersey tees, they made me look like the photos of Lindsay Lohan on Misshapes...which I may have thought was a good thing at the time. "You have to get a pair," I crowed, but Mom insisted they weren't for her: "Trust me, honey. The older you get, the less you'll want your jeans to stretch." That statement made no sense to me at the time. How could jeans comfy enough to do jumping lunges in be a bad thing? I thought my mother was nuts to still be zipping into high-waisted, non-stretchy denim — the very definition of mom jeans, a good five years before they became cool.