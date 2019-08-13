Sure, the weather has played us all for fools this summer, but we're still dreaming of London heatwaves and all the sticky summer-in-the-city magic that comes with unprecedented temperatures in the capital. Lucky, then, that Stella McCartney's latest swimwear campaign visualises that very moment in time: those long, lazy days when the parks are full, the drinks are ice cold and we're all bathed in a carefree haze that only comes around when the sun is high in the sky.
Shot by her sister, the photographer Mary McCartney (yep, she took after their mother Linda, who shot everyone from Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin), the campaign features Stella girl Blue Lindeberg frolicking around Regent's Park in an attempt to escape the city heat. The inspiration behind the shoot is "being playful, exploring London's green spaces," Mary tells Refinery29. "What I love about Blue is that she's collaborative, confident and uninhibited." What does Mary associate with London in the summertime? "Making the most of the outdoors, wandering along the Embankment, walking through parks and along side streets, and people watching."
The collection itself includes classic Stella McCartney motifs, such as metallic studded stars and monogrammed patterns on swimsuits and two-pieces in nudes, creams and blushes. More athletic styles are offered, too, with cobalt blue, red and deep purple pieces coming in scuba and mesh materials and cutaway styles. Of course, the designer's signature commitment to sustainability is woven throughout the collection, with pieces made from recycled polyester, Q-NOVA® regenerated yarns and ECONYL® recycled nylon from ocean fishing nets and textile waste.
Even if the weather isn't holding, we can dream of sweltering midsummer days in Stella McCartney swimwear, can't we?
