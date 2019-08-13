Sure, the weather has played us all for fools this summer, but we're still dreaming of London heatwaves and all the sticky summer-in-the-city magic that comes with unprecedented temperatures in the capital. Lucky, then, that Stella McCartney's latest swimwear campaign visualises that very moment in time: those long, lazy days when the parks are full, the drinks are ice cold and we're all bathed in a carefree haze that only comes around when the sun is high in the sky.