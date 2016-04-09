Sunglasses can mask all manner of sins: puffy eyes, last night’s panda-eye makeup, a nasty hangover. But more importantly, as they return to the bridges of our noses circa the end of March, sunglasses are the unofficial signifier of spring. Daffodils and hot cross buns? Nope. As soon as we see a sea of sunglasses, we know the good times are coming.
Whether you like yours tortoiseshell, cat-eye or Olsen oversized and mirror-lensed, we've scoured the shops to find something for everyone. Nicole Richie, eat your heart out – the following shades are even more superior than your dazzling collection. Click on for the best sunglasses for this spring.
