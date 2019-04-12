Aries Designer Sofia Prantera On Subcultures Thriving In The Age Of Instagram

No. No one really understood it, but it was my fault really, as I can be very introverted, especially about my work; I find it difficult to talk about it. I would love to say that I saw the future and had some kind of vision that tees and jeans was the way forward, but I didn't articulate it that way at the time – I just did what I do and left it there for other people to sell and understand. I had been out of work for a few years and I wasn't very confident about my vision. It is easy now to look back and say I was right all along, but I didn't know that then.