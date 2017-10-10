Five years on from that 3am-key-in-the-door-ex-visit, I’m on the other side of the pub table. I have a boyfriend and we have a son, and as the only parents any of our friends know apart from their own, we’re known as ‘Mum & Dad’. It’s now us offering the post-match comment and analysis on friends' dates, hook-ups and one-night stands. I’m pretty sure I love the chat a little too much. At the risk of sounding like a creepy auntie rubbing her knees with glee – no detail is TMI. He tickled the roof of your mouth with his index finger while fucking you? His penis is how wide? She read you a sonnet before turning out the lights? What moreish details! As much as I love these conversations, I’m definitely questioning my want for these stories. It doesn’t feel healthy. Am I attempting to live vicariously through others? Was that what I was doing when I joined the other 2.43m people who tuned into this summer's Love Island finale? Or when I watch Channel 4’s First Dates, Naked Attraction and The Undateables?