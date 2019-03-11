9 Beauty Habits That Are Actually A Waste Of Time

If our beauty routine had an astrological sign, it would be Gemini — totally two-sided. We love pampering ourselves, taking care of our skin, and experimenting with new makeup and hairstyles. But sometimes, we feel like it takes soooo long and we just can't be bothered. There are mornings we'd rather have more time in bed than blowdrying and nights when we're too tired to deal with the whole washing-toning-moisturising thing. (Hats off to you, dear cleansing wipe.)
So we've been thinking about streamlining — rather than skimping. Today, we're cutting the beauty fat. We talked to a handful of skin, nail, hair, and makeup professionals and were surprised to find out just how many superfluous steps we have in our beauty routines (not to mention some that are even doing more harm than good).
In an effort to pare down and save time (and money!), here are 9 things that can be axed from your beauty routine.