When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your wardrobe and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Glitter freckles, sparkly eyes, iridescent lips — last year we saw a lot of shimmer and shine. Glittery undereyes though, might just be our all-time favourite spin on the trend. Not only is this trick a genius way to cover bags or dark circles, but it's fun, unexpected, and in our opinion, relatively wearable way to rock sparkle. Check out the video above to see the look in action, then follow our step-by-step guide below. It's time to get your shine on. Step 1. Apply concealer to undereye area (this will give the glitter something to adhere to).
Step 2. Pat loose, chunky glitter over concealer using a flat eyeshadow, concealer brush, or your ring finger. Work fast, as you want to press the glitter into the makeup before it sets, so it sticks.
Step 3. Gently tap a finer glitter on top.
