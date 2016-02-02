But Lizzie warns it’s still too early to tell if these initiatives help. “Does being involved in this sharing system affect other consumption habits? It’s quite a leap to say that because people are sharing more, we are cutting down on the amount of products that are being made,” she says. “It’s hard to see what impact it’s going to have at this point.”



One thing’s for sure: Technology is enabling us to purchase, rent, borrow and buy in a million new ways. Why shell out £300 on a dress you’re only going to wear once when you could rent it? Or donate an inexpensive top to landfill when you can sell it on? “I upgrade my clothes more because of eBay and Depop,” says thirty-four year old Sarah Isaacs, who regularly buys and sells high street and vintage items. “For example, I saw a new leather jacket I wanted but I felt really guilty about the price, so I sold my old one and put the cash I made towards the new one.” This new supply chain is changing our consumption habits and creating new models of ownership.



Sarah Ditty, Chief Editor at the Ethical Fashion Forum, says Sharewear is the kind of initiative we need to stop the buy-on-a-Friday-night-and-only-wear-once kind of impulse purchases that cause so many of fast fashion’s problems (guilty). “It’s not the solution, it’s a band aid,” she says. “If we’re going to make the fashion industry more sustainable then it’s going to require lots of these interventions working together.”



Personally, I'm not ready to share my carefully curated wardrobe with anyone, not even my sisters. But borrowing high-end designer pieces for a week, for free? Now that I can get on board with.

