10 Sex Toys That Aren't Shaped Like Penises

The world of female sex tech is one of the most exciting industries out there right now. Run by women, selling products designed by women to women who know just what they want, it's no wonder that Instagram-friendly female sex-positive brands like Dame, The Sway, Smile Makers, Unbound and many more are muscling their way into the mainstream.
And this, of course, means more diversity in the sex toy world. Plenty of companies have been hard at work putting their energies into creating new toys in all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes, sizes and with different functions for many years now, but why is it that still when you hear the words "sex toy", the first image you conjure up is a big pink phallic vibrator with bunny ears on?
Click through to see our favourite picks of non-penis-shaped sex toys to get you going.