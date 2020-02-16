Meet Samantha, The Sex Robot That Gives You Life Advice

Samantha has various modes of interaction. Depending on the mode she is in, she will react to touch in different ways. Family Mode, her default mode, is friendly with no sexual context. Romantic Mode has to be activated by the user and is partly sexual. You can touch and kiss her and she will respond. Sexual Mode, which can be triggered via escalating actions in Romantic Mode, or by flicking a switch, ramps up the explicit responses and the moans and groans. In Sexual Mode, Samantha can ‘orgasm’ through penetration, and can sync her climax to the user’s. It’s not the same response every time: continued interaction leads to different reactions and speed of responses. It’s not just sex either. She also has companionship settings: Entertainment Mode and Fun Mode, for example. She can tell dirty jokes, too. She even has a sleep mode, with relaxed breathing and gentle sighs. She’s also fond of giving advice: ‘When eating out, order the smallest portion,’ she imparts. ‘The best time to live healthy is now.’