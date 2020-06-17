Lockdown Sex Has Helped Keep Me Sane

Now that we're in that weird, half-lockdown, half-'you-can-have-one-person-to-stay-over-and-you-can-go-to-a-garden-centre-but-not-hug-your-mum' place I'm starting to think about what happens next with Sam. In normal times (remember those?) I’d want to keep things low-key but the pandemic has made that much harder. Like it or not, we're in what looks, swims and quacks like a committed relationship – or at the very least, a support bubble. We’re bound together by circumstance – and I have started to wonder how, when lockdown loosens further, we’ll begin to untangle.