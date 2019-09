I Tried YouTube Hypnosis To Solve My Picky Eating, & This Is What Happened

And yet, because I know that fruit is a good source of fibre and that it supposedly is a smart thing to add to yogurt, I’ve always really wanted to like it. And I’ve tried, I swear, but it’s so fucking hard for me because I am a picky eater in general (other dislikes: all seafood and really any meat unless it’s very well done). Plus, I happen to have a raging case of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), which can be related to picky eating . So, at 31 years old, I’m still not able to have an apple or eat a handful of berries without my gag reflex going off instantly. I’ve tried blending fruit into smoothies, working in things I do like (cacao powder and frozen greek yogurt, for example), to trick myself. None of this is enough to cover up that unmistakable fruitiness.