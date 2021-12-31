Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Just Got Matching Rose Tattoos

Have you ever heard the saying "friends that ink together, stay together?" Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne just got matching watercolour tattoos, ending the year with a show of togetherness and solidarity.
Bang Bang Tattoo, the New York-based parlour owned by leading tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, posted a photo to Instagram of a stunning rose design inked on Gomez's back. "Thank you for always being wonderful," McCurdy wrote in the caption.
Bang Bang then shared a video clip of the same watercolour rose inked on the side of Delevingne's torso. "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara," McCurdy wrote. "fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."
Watercolour tattoos, which are especially popular in Japan and South Korea, offer designs that are vibrant and elegant without going too overboard on pigment. The idea is to mimic a classic watercolour painting (think Monet, Cézanne and Renoir) with colour that bleeds ever so slightly outside the lines.
As of this month, Gomez and Delevingne aren't just longtime friends, but co-stars too. Deadline reported on 1st December that Delevingne has signed up for a lead role in season two of Only Murders in the Building, the hit mystery-comedy series starring Gomez that streams in the UK on Disney+. Delevingne will play Alice, who's described as "a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery".
"We just did our first day together yesterday… It's so fun," Gomez told Elle around a week later. "We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."