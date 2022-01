Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Just Got Matching Rose Tattoos

As of this month, Gomez and Delevingne aren't just longtime friends, but co-stars too. Deadline reported on 1st December that Delevingne has signed up for a lead role in season two of Only Murders in the Building , the hit mystery-comedy series starring Gomez that streams in the UK on Disney+. Delevingne will play Alice, who's described as "a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery".