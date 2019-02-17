One of the big takeaways for me is that there are lots of different types of orgasm. "You can have a clitoral orgasm, vaginal, cervical, anal, a breath orgasm," says Cowan. "A breath orgasm is where you create super high levels of oxygen in the body." Learning what actually happens during an orgasm itself is fascinating. "For 45 minutes after your orgasm your cervix pulsates and they think this might be to pick up the sperm," says Carolyn. "Your pelvic floor opens, your vagina inflates and your womb and your bladder are pulled out of the way – which is where female ejaculation comes in. If you pee after you’ve been aroused it will smell different, which is said to be fluid leaving the prostate." I have to admit I didn’t even know women had a prostate (google 'skene gland' – it’s an education).