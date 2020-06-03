I’m Keeping My Relationship Secret During Lockdown – & It’s Taking Its Toll

It's never felt like the right time to talk about such a hefty, life-changing topic with my parents, now even less so thanks to the pandemic. So in my secrecy, I've reverted to my teenage dating methods of camouflage: changing my background images from pictures of my boyfriend, reminding him not to call when I’m with my parents, silently mouthing "I love you" during FaceTimes. Most of our calls are made at night, when my parents are asleep and not constantly barging into my room; when they do barge in, I’m able to quickly signal to my boyfriend, who understands my facial expressions like a secret language.